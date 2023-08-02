The rare species belong to the ‘tribes spider’ family and the lizard species known as Cyrtodactylus zebraicus.

KANGAR: Scientists taking part in the Perlis National Park forest biodiversity scientific expedition have discovered two new wildlife species in the Bukit Bintang forest reserve.

Head researcher Amirrudin Ahmad said the two newly discovered species belong to the “tribes spider” family and the lizard species known as Cyrtodactylus zebraicus.

“The spider is a species found for the first time and we are in the process of giving it a name,” he told reporters at a seminar held in conjunction with the scientific expedition here last night.

Amirrudin, who is also the director of the Institute of Tropical Biodiversity and Sustainable Development at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, said the spider species is endemic to Perlis, making it exclusive to this region.

As for the Cyrtodactylus zebraicus, he said the lizard is only found in Perlis and believed to have entered the country through the Nawakawan Range which borders Thailand.

He said it is usually found in lowlands and semi-deciduous forests.

Forestry department director-general Ridza Awang said the discovery of the new wildlife species will captivate wildlife enthusiasts and boost ecotourism in Perlis.

“For example, bird enthusiasts will come here (Perlis) when they get information that there is a bird species they are interested in or that is rare,” he said.