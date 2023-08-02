Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman Chair will encourage the younger generation to recognise the former deputy prime minister’s contribution to building racial harmony.

PETALING JAYA: A new professorship at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) will be established to commemorate the country’s second deputy prime minister Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman’s legacy, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Today is the 50th anniversary of Ismail’s death, who was deputy prime minister when he died on Aug 2, 1973, at the age of 58.

“The Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman Chair is being set up to appreciate the legacy of his leadership and thinking that supported racial unity,” said Anwar in a statement today.

He said the establishment of the new position would encourage the younger generation to recognise Ismail’s contribution to building racial harmony.

Anwar hoped more research in the field of socioeconomics and state governance would emerge following the establishment of the new professorship.

Earlier today, Bernama reported that Anwar had advised the young to emulate the firmness and integrity displayed by Ismail while he was administering the country as deputy prime minister.

He said these two qualities had to be embedded in all youths as they were important elements in “keeping the country safe”.

“A country will be safe if there is integrity because people will know (the politicians) can’t be bought,” said Anwar at a ceremony to honour Ismail at Dataran Merdeka.