Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the BN leadership agrees Amanah should contest the seats which the late Salahuddin Ayub had held prior to his death.

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional has decided to let Amanah defend the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state seat in the Sept 9 by-elections.

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition’s leadership unanimously agreed that Amanah should contest the two seats, which the late Salahuddin Ayub had held prior to his death.

“The two seats belong to Amanah, our political partner in the federal government.

“In the spirit of the Madani government, we will support Amanah in contesting for the seats,” he said, according to Utusan Malaysia.

The by-elections for the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state seat in Johor will be held on Sept 9, with nominations on Aug 26 and early voting set for Sept 5.

Salahuddin, who was the elected representative for the two seats, died at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah, on July 23 after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The Amanah deputy president and domestic trade and cost of living minister was 61.

He won the Pulai seat in the 15th general election with a whopping 33,174-vote majority, defeating Barisan Nasional’s Nur Jazlan Mohamed and Perikatan Nasional’s Loh Kah Yong.

In the 2022 Johor state election, he secured the Simpang Jeram seat by a 2,399-vote majority in a four-cornered fight against PN’s Zahrul Salleh, BN’s Lokman Don and Pejuang’s Mahaizal Mahmor.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.