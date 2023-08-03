Zulhelmi Mansor, who leads Penghantar, says such training is important to equip p-hailing riders with knowledge and skills to explore other opportunities.

KUALA LUMPUR: A p-hailing riders’ interest group has asked for the RM42 million government allocation, initially designated for implementing career development programmes, to be used for entrepreneurship training for its members instead.

Zulhelmi Mansor, who leads Penghantar, said such training is important to equip p-hailing riders, the majority of whom are B40 youths, with knowledge and skills to explore other opportunities.

“We don’t deny that the gig and p-hailing industry can secure a promising future if it undergoes improvements.

“However, we should also help them expand their knowledge and experience with proper programmes,” he told Bernama.

For example, he said, many SPM holders are now more attracted to become gig economy workers instead of continuing their studies at a higher level.

“They cannot be faulted for this, as they decided to take this route due to the unstable economic situation and after considering other factors such as salaries and cost of living,” he said.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, when launching his economic narrative recently, announced a RM42 million allocation for career development of those employed in the informal sectors, including gig workers.

He said the initiative, to be undertaken through the Social Security Organisation (Socso), was for implementing upskilling programmes for this group, including gig workers with SPM qualifications and below.

The other announcements included a government guarantee to enhance the social protection network with a RM100 million allocation for this year. This funding will offer an 80% grant to support financing the Socso contributions of gig workers.

Zulhelmi urged p-hailing companies to ensure that every rider is registered and has active contributions to the social protection scheme for self-employed (SKSPS) so that they would be covered if they met with any untoward incidents.

“If they don’t have SKSPS contributions or if contributions are inactive, the p-hailing operators (PHOs) should temporarily suspend the p-hailing riders’ ID and ensure they have work disaster social protection for the sake of their own welfare and dependents.

“And if p-hailing riders are confirmed to be without SKSPS contributions or if their contributions are inactive, the PHOs should face action,” he said.