A 37-year-old woman alleges in a police report, which has since been withdrawn, the Bersatu deputy president praised her figure and said he wanted to ‘bring her to the toilet’.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu has denied sexually harassing a woman following a police report by a clerk, which has since been withdrawn, claiming that he made a lewd remark about her.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Faizal, who is also known as Peja, said the woman’s allegation is “completely false”.

He said he has lodged a counter report on the matter.

“I believe there are elements of criminal incitement and defamation involved in this report,” he said.

“The document mentions a specific time, date, and location of the alleged interaction.

“I have already informed the police that on that day and time, I was in Negeri Sembilan carrying out official duties as the Bersatu deputy president.

“Many witnesses can attest to my presence.”

According to whistleblower portal Edisi Siasat’s account on Telegram, a 37-year-old woman had claimed that Faizal harassed her by praising her figure and saying he wanted to “bring her to the toilet”.

She alleged in her report the incident happened at Plaza Damas in Kuala Lumpur at about 11am on July 24.

In a statement, Brickfields district police chief Amihizam Abdul Shukor said that the woman’s police report was retracted the same day it was lodged at the Sri Hartamas police station.

Amihizam said the police have opened an inquiry paper on the matter.

Meanwhile, Faizal has said that he will not hesitate to take legal action against those involved.

“During this campaign period (for the state elections), I hope we can focus solely on politics and policies that can advance our country,” he said.

“Personal attacks like these do not benefit anyone and only waste the authorities’ time and resources.”