The Muda president dismisses claims he is more critical of the Pakatan Harapan government.

SEREMBAN: Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has denied accusations that he was more critical of Pakatan Harapan than of the opposition.

The Muar MP said he had consistently reprimanded Perikatan Nasional, when it was in power.

The former minister said while he had been vocal, criticisms were “for both sides”, namely PH and PN.

“When I raised the issue of equal allocations for MPs across the board, it came up during the reign of the previous government.

“However, now that we are in power, we are doing the same thing,” he told a press conference here.

Muda is currently backing the unity government, led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

MORE TO COME

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.