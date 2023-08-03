A day after MIC pledged to help PH candidates, its Hulu Selangor division holds a unity luncheon with the DAP veteran as guest of honour.

PETALING JAYA: Veteran DAP leader Lim Kit Siang found himself in unfamiliar company for the first time in his five decades of politics when he was the guest of honour at an MIC luncheon today.

The gathering was held in Kuala Lumpur by Hulu Selangor MIC to pledge support for Pakatan Harapan’s candidate in Kuala Kubu Bharu, Lee Kee Hiong.

It came a day after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met MIC leaders with Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a “peacekeeping” mission to iron out differences that could threaten Indian support for PH and BN in the Aug 12 state elections.

Hulu Selangor MIC chief K Balasundaram said he had never imagined in his decades with the party that he would be on the same stage with former opponent Lim, who he said had contributed a lot to the country.

“MIC leaders made a pledge to the prime minister at the meeting yesterday that we will support PH candidates in the state elections. So, today I am pledging that my division here will back the candidate from DAP.

“Yes, we have fought in the past and had lots of differences but we are putting all that behind us to ensure the unity government continues to rule for the good of our multiracial country,” the MIC central working committee member added.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Lim said the country remembered the unifying efforts of the late Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman, who was deputy prime minister to Abdul Razak Hussein in the early 1970s.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has rightly called on all Malaysians, especially political leaders, to appreciate and emulate the exemplary leadership and statesmanship of the late Tun Ismail in nation-building.

“This lunch today is in line with this call and I hope more such gatherings will be held to show the unity government is indeed united,” he said.

Balasundaram said the luncheon was organised by local Indian businessman PS Samy, who is also the permanent chairman of the MIC division.