PN’s candidate for Lunas, Khairul Anuar Ramli, says he will be taking legal action against those who slandered him.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional’s Lunas candidate, Khairul Anuar Ramli, says a video of him shoving what appears to be an elderly man was an incident that happened three years ago and he had already been freed of all charges by the court.

He said he was charged in court under Section 334 of the Criminal Procedure Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

“The case went through nearly 18 months of proceedings, which is a long time for a small case like this. And thank God, on March 28, the court decided to free me from all charges,” he told a press conference.

“So this has cleared my name, and that of Bersatu, from this accusation.”

Earlier, a 19-second video clip of Khairul pushing what appears to be an elderly man out of an office doorway went viral on social media.

Khairul claimed that the incident was a set-up, with the man who was shoved deliberately provoking him, his wife, and staff with profanities before attempting to enter the office with his shoes still on, despite being told not to.

He said the man was a former Bersatu member, who then became a Barisan Nasional supporter.

He added that the 19-second video clip was only a fraction of the original video – which was about eight minutes long.

“If you want to make it viral, you can, but share the entire video. Then people can assess if I truly acted out of line by shoving an elderly man or was there provocation?” he said.

“I did not act blindly. If you want to portray it as if I shoved an elderly man, that is not true,” he said, adding that the man in the video clip was only four years older than him.

Khairul said he would be pursuing legal action against media outlets and individuals who had spread the video.

“My lawyer will be filing a summons for RM10 million against each person or media outlet in order to recover my reputation as a candidate, and to protect the image of PN and Bersatu.

“I will not compromise in this matter and I will not give anyone the chance to apologise. I insist on pursuing this because to me, this slander is too much.”