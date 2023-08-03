Woman lodges report the foreigner tried to strike up a conversation with her while her son was having a haircut at a salon in Manoi, Ipoh.

IPOH: Police are tracking down an Indian national suspected of sexually harassing a woman at a hair salon in Manoi here.

Ipoh district police chief Yahaya Hassan said the police had been alerted to a sexual harassment case shared by a Facebook account owner who called herself Siti Hajar Ghazali, which has gained public attention.

“Police confirmed receiving a report from a 37-year-old woman who claimed to have been sexually harassed by a man while he was cutting her son’s hair at around 1.25pm on Tuesday.

“The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code (for insulting the modesty of a person) and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 (insulting behaviour),” he said in a statement today.

According to the report filed at the Jelapang police station yesterday, the woman claimed the suspect attempted to start a conversation with her, but she ignored him. He then proceeded to talk to himself and used offensive language.