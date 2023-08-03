The fire was completely extinguished at 9.10am, according to the fire and rescue department.

PETALING JAYA: A small fire at a rubbish chute led to smoke filling the departure hall of KLIA Terminal 1 this morning.

Selangor fire and rescue department director Wan Razali Wan Ismail said two fire engines were dispatched to the scene after they received a report at 8.30am.

“We found that the smoke in the departure hall area was caused by a fire in a garbage chute on the third floor of the building.

“The fire was completely extinguished at 9.10am,” he said, according to Sinar Harian.

Wan Razali said the fire did not involve the building’s structure, adding that the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd said the fire caused some smoke to be visible in levels 3 and 5 of the airport.

In a Twitter post, it said KLIA’s flights and services were not affected by the incident.