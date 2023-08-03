PH’s Gurun candidate Firdaus Johari says his father, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul, will not assist him as he needs to remain impartial.

JERAI: Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for Gurun, Firdaus Johari, has accepted the fact that his father, Johari Abdul, cannot help him in his election campaign as he has to remain impartial since he is the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

Firdaus also said his brother, Taufiq, will not be able to campaign for him as the Sungai Petani MP will be campaigning for PH’s candidates in Bakar Arang and Sidam.

“My father won’t actively participate (in the election). He’s like a referee, he can’t choose sides. So he distances himself, providing only moral support from afar,” he told FMT.

However, Firdaus admitted that he will be banking on Johari’s track record as the former one-term Gurun assemblyman to win over voters in the Aug 12 state elections.

He was confident he can win in Gurun if he can garner the support of the Chinese and Indian communities, whom he said constitute 35% of the total number of voters there.

“To gain the votes of the young Malay voters, we will work on improving programmes for them,” he said.

Johari had won the Gurun seat in 2018, but vacated the seat in December last year and was appointed the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

Firdaus is in a straight fight against Perikatan Nasional’s Baddrol Bakhtiar, a former national footballer.