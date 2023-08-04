Padang Kota candidate H’ng Khoon Leng hopes PAS will not have to make a ‘third apology’ after ceramah snub.

PETALING JAYA: A Gerakan leader has urged the PAS leadership to conduct a post-mortem after the Aug 12 state election to resolve disciplinary issues involving the party’s members.

Padang Kota candidate H’ng Khoon Leng said the party’s apology to Gerakan president Dominic Lau, after he was told to leave a PAS ceramah on Tuesday, was a rarity.

He said this was only the second time that PAS had apologised to Gerakan, adding that the first was done internally over a “similar” issue.

“As far as I am aware, PAS has never apologised to another party before. PAS’s leadership needs to do a review after the state elections to resolve this disciplinary problem.

“I hope there will not be a third apology (from PAS to Gerakan),” the Tanjong PN chief said in a statement.

H’ng, who is also the Tanjong Gerakan chief, urged party members to accept the apology.

Maintaining that Perikatan Nasional is a coalition of equals, he said the party will not compromise on issues fundamental to non-Muslims.

He claimed that DAP was the opposite when it worked with PAS previously.

“Gerakan and PAS must create an environment for amicable discussion to find solutions to issues that had caused unhappiness among the non-Muslims.

“I pray that PAS will truly epitomise its slogan of ‘PAS for all’. This is for the good of our beloved nation,” he said.