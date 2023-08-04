Sarawak deputy premier Dr Sim Kui Hian says he has been in contact with health director-general Dr Radzi Abu Hassan about the matter.

PETALING JAYA: Permanent posts for contract doctors should be offered to those already serving in Sarawak or Sarawakians who are waiting for an offer, says Sarawak deputy premier Dr Sim Kui Hian.

On July 18, deputy health minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said more than 200 doctors have failed to report for work or rejected contract positions to serve in Sarawak.

Lukanisman, who said the group were among the 800 doctors offered contract positions by the health ministry, urged the remaining doctors to accept their postings in the state.

“Since it is considered a headache or unfair for those in Peninsular Malaysia, please support healthcare autonomy for Sarawak. Let us take away your headache,” Dr Sim said in a Facebook post.

“Perhaps (instead of) those whose heart is not to serve the calling of the medical profession (and are) unwilling to come to Sarawak, the permanent posts should be offered to those who are already serving in Sarawak, as well as Sarawakians who are waiting for permanent posts, and those who want to come home to serve in Sarawak,” he said.

Sim added that he has been in contact with health director-general Dr Radzi Abu Hassan about the matter.

He noted that despite Malaysia being formed more than 60 years ago, the level of medical care, healthcare and hospital facilities in both Sabah and Sarawak still lag behind that of the peninsula.

Sim also pointed out that based on data from 2019, the doctor-to-patient ratio in Sarawak was 1:682, while the ratio in the peninsula was 1:454.