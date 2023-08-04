Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah says state authorities must punish corruption and spare no one in protecting Pahang’s environment.

PETALING JAYA: The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah has urged state authorities to take firm action against corruption and spare no one, not even members of the royalty, in protecting Pahang’s environment.

Tengku Hassanal said the relevant authorities should enforce the law with integrity and without fear or favour to safeguard Pahang’s environmental sustainability, reports Sinar Harian.

“I am with you, ladies and gentlemen. Do not worry, do not take bribes, and always uphold your integrity. If anyone tries to name-drop (claiming to have links to the royalty), inform me.

“No one is immune to the law. The guilty remain guilty, whether they are royalty, politicians, or regular people,” he said.

He also said all members of the royal family in Pahang must obtain his assent first over any joint projects conducted with members of the royalty of other states.

The same goes for politicians who want to implement development projects, said the regent, adding that they must discuss their plans with menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail beforehand.

“For the federal government, all development projects and issues must obtain the approval of the state government, which will inform me (about these projects) to obtain my consent.”

He added that he would obtain the relevant environmental impact assessment (EIA) reports on these proposals from the environment department before deciding on these matters.

Tengku Hassanal reiterated that he did not wish to interfere with the state government’s affairs, though he would like to be an important stakeholder serving as a check and balance in the development of the state.

This, he maintained, was to ensure that every development planned in the state would benefit the people while guaranteeing environmental sustainability.”