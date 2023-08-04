Police spokesman W Pusphanathan says they were investigating the matter after a complaint was lodged based on an FMT article.

PETALING JAYA: Penang police have confirmed it was investigating a report on a possible 3R (race, religion and royalty) offence which was based on an FMT article.

Penang police spokesman W Pusphanathan said the complainant who lodged a report based on the article titled “Muhyiddin says Allah issue shows govt run by non-Malays” felt that such claims should not have been made by a former prime minister, Bernama reported.

“We have opened an investigation paper and we are now probing the matter for issuing statements with intent to incite and for improper use of network facilities,” he was quoted as saying.

Last week, FMT reported that Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin accused the Anwar Ibrahim unity government of being run by non-Malays, citing the “Allah” issue as an example.

Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid subsequently lodged a police report against Muhyiddin and urged the authorities to probe the latter for sedition.

Pusphanathan also said that police were investigating six incidents of banners and flags being vandalised in Seberang Perai Tengah, Seberang Perai Utara and Barat Daya.

Police are also probing a TikTok video by independent candidate David Marshel for alleged defamation.

“To date, no arrests have been made for the above cases.

“We would also like to remind all quarters against playing up the 3R issues while on the campaign trail and to refrain from vandalising campaign materials such as posters and flags.”