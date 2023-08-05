The PKR deputy president says BN and DAP have not done so as asset declarations are not part of their policies.

SUNGAI PETANI: Rafizi Ramli says all of PKR’s candidates contesting in the six state elections have declared their assets and the list is posted on the party’s website.

However, the PKR deputy president said Barisan Nasional (BN) and DAP had not done so as asset declarations were not part of their policies.

“Even though BN and PH are in the government, we are contesting on separate tickets,” he said after a ceramah here.

“As far as I know, BN does not have a policy on asset declaration and neither does DAP.

“It is only PKR that has this policy and our candidates have already declared their assets.”

Meanwhile, Rafizi also said he was confident that PH-BN could win at least eight seats in Kedah.

“We feel that we can win eight seats after our first week of campaigning,” he said.

“We are halfway to winning 15 seats, but to form the state government, we would need 19 seats.”

A total of 36 seats will be up for grabs in the coming Kedah polls.

PAS has the most seats with 15, followed by Bersatu (six), PKR (five), and Amanah (three). Umno, DAP and Pejuang have two seats each. The Gurun state seat is vacant after Johari Abdul stepped down before he was made Dewan Rakyat Speaker on Dec 19, 2022.