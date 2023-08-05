PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin says the coalition is currently discussing a suitable candidate to lead the state should it win next Saturday’s polls.

KUALA PILAH: Perikatan Nasional has no plans to announce its candidate for the Negeri Sembilan menteri besar’s post just yet.

Speaking at a press conference after a ceramah in Juasseh, PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said the coalition believes that all its candidates are qualified to helm the state should they win a seat at the state assembly.

“Our candidates are not only qualified to be assemblymen, they are also qualified to lead Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

“There is no need to name anyone (as the menteri besar candidate).”

However, he did reveal that the coalition is currently discussing their choice of menteri besar should PN win enough seats to form the next state government.

Previously, Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim announced that caretaker Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Aminuddin Harun will retain his post if PH-Barisan Nasional win the state election next Saturday.

Meanwhile, the former home minister urged Umno members to back PN at the state polls.

Hamzah claimed that if Umno fared badly at the ballot box, the party’s members would have a strong reason to force their president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down.

“If there is no sacrifice from Umno members, Zahid will have full powers to determine everything (in Umno) for his benefit,” Hamzah claimed at a ceramah.

