Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim says the rousing welcome he received at several events in Kedah yesterday shows otherwise.

SEBERANG JAYA: Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed a PAS leader’s claim that Perikatan Nasional will outdo the coalitions in the unity government at the Aug 12 polls in six states.

Brushing off PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan’s claim as merely “a political statement”, the prime minister said the warm reception he received from Kedahans at several events yesterday showed otherwise.

“I was in Kedah yesterday (for several events) where I received a rousing welcome. We can’t deny that. In the end, the rakyat must opt for stable politics that rejects extremism and spurs economic growth.

“And I have explained (the unity government’s) success in (managing the economy),” the prime minister told reporters after attending Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s 16th Malaysia National Economic Conference at The Light Hotel here.

Takiyuddin had reportedly said PN candidates were being received well by voters in all six states – namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

He was quoted by Berita Harian as saying the “PN wave” seen in these states was also a signal to the unity government to be ready to leave Putrajaya.

PAS has much to say sorry for

When asked to comment on PAS apologising to Gerakan president Dominic Lau for being barred from attending a PN ceramah recently, Anwar said that it was just one of many apologies that the Islamic party needed to make.

He quipped that PAS “had a lot to apologise for”, without elaborating.

Yesterday, Takiyuddin issued an apology on behalf of PAS after Lau showed up at a PN ceramah but was told to “go away” by Penang PAS secretary Iszuree Ibrahim.

The PAS secretary-general said Lau should have been accepted and treated as a guest, in accordance with Islamic principles.

Previously, a group of PAS members protested against Lau being parachuted in to be PN’s candidate in Bayan Lepas, saying state PAS secretary Iszuree Ibrahim should be fielded instead to contest the Malay-majority seat.