The three-car hydrogen-powered ART vehicle arrived by sea from China today and will be assembled for testing by the end of the year.

KUCHING: Sarawak is now a step closer to realising its goal of modernising its public transport with the arrival of a prototype of the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) hydrogen-powered vehicle today.

Sarawak Economic Development Corporation’s (SEDC) wholly-owned subsidiary, Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd, said the ART prototype arrived at the Senari port terminal here at around 8am. The ship had set sail from the Shanghai port on July 15.

SEDC chairman Abdul Aziz Husain said the arrival of the prototype marked another milestone for Sarawak Metro, the company in charge of implementing the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS).

“This is also another milestone for the government in its efforts to transform Sarawak into an advanced economy by 2030 as a modern public transport system is vital for the state’s development,” he said in a statement.

Aziz was confident that once the ART starts operating in two years’ time, Kuching’s socio-economic landscape will be significantly transformed, as envisioned by Sarawak’s top leaders.

“This project will definitely be a game changer for the state’s economic landscape,” he said.

The shipment comprised a three-car set that will be assembled by a technical crew from CRRC Zhuzhou Institute Co Ltd together with engineers and technicians from Sarawak Metro.

The assembly is expected to be completed within two weeks, followed by the engineering run, which starts on Sept 1, to refine the specifications for the ART and identify any potential issues before the start of the proof-of-concept exercise to be held in November.

Passenger service for the ART will commence in stages from the fourth quarter of 2025, starting with the Blue Line that runs from Rembus in Kota Samarahan to Hikmah Exchange in the Kuching city centre.

Apart from the Blue Line, two other lines will be built under Phase 1 of the KUTS project, namely the Red Line (from Kuching Sentral to Pending) and the Green Line (from Pending to Damai Central).

Sarawak Metro said Phase 1 of the KUTS project is scheduled to be completed by 2027, and the service will be complemented by a hydrogen-powered feeder bus network that will provide the first-mile and last-mile connectivity for KUTS.