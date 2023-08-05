The unity coalition also vows to reduce land premiums and assessment rates by up to 50% and abolish public parking fees throughout the state.

PETALING JAYA: A pledge to write off water bill arrears of homeowners in Kelantan is among the 34 manifesto promises made by Barisan Nasional-Pakatan Harapan in the east coast state.

Last year it was reported that Kelantan consumers owed state water company Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) more than RM28.5 million in unpaid water bills.

The unity coalition has also vowed to reduce land premiums and assessment rates by up to 50% and build an integrated public transport terminal, Berita Harian reported.

The coalition, which unveiled its manifesto today, also said it will create 20,000 job opportunities in five years, build 5,000 affordable homes and abolish public parking fees throughout Kelantan.

Under the manifesto, Kelantanese students who received offers to further their tertiary education will also receive a one-off RM3,000 cash aid, while first-time mothers will receive RM1,000 and newlyweds will receive RM2,000.

Kelantan Umno chief Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said the unity coalition’s manifesto promises were made in the best interest of the people.

“I hope and appeal to the voters and people of Kelantan to give us their mandate (to administer Kelantan). We will implement what we promise,” he was quoted as saying.

Kelantan, which has been administered by PAS for 33 years, goes to the polls on Aug 12.