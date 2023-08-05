Eight members of the group were detained following the July 29 rally in front of Sogo.

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation papers on eight followers of The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light were sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers yesterday.

The group held a rally in support of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights in front of the Sogo shopping complex on July 29. Two days later, eight of the members were detained.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Shuhaily Zain said all eight suspects, aged between 18 and 56, were released on police bail after their remand period was over.

“They were remanded for a day to facilitate investigations under Section 186 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, and Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,” he told reporters when met at the KL Cops Urbanathlon programme at the police headquarters here today.

On today’s programme, being held for the first time, Shuhaily said it was aimed at strengthening rapport while promoting a healthy lifestyle among city police personnel.