The Perak ruler uses the example of former deputy prime minister Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman, who espoused a nation with citizens living in harmony.

KUALA LUMPUR: The need to foster unity has become even more critical now to counter voices that provoke the people’s emotions in the name of ethnicity or religion, says Sultan Nazrin Shah.

“After almost 66 years of gaining independence, it is crucial for citizens not to be swayed by hostile voices that can cause disputes, conflicts and divisions,” the Perak ruler said at the launch of ‘Buku Siri Titah II Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah’ at the World Trade Centre here.

“The nation requires leaders who embrace inclusivity, showing determination and wisdom in uniting the diverse elements into a strong and harmonious whole.”

Sultan Nazrin also described the late Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman as a leader with consistent views on the composition of the people in the country.

The ruler said Ismail also held firm to the principle of striking a balance in the form and concept of building a nation whose citizens live in harmony and are firmly united, despite being made up of various races, practising various cultures, and adhering to various religions.

“Ismail was known for his genuine Malay nationalist spirit. However, he repeatedly emphasised that Malaysian society is multi-ethnic, with each community having its own culture and traditions.

“He stressed the importance of leaders who strive to create a united Malaysia, celebrating its diversity.

“He possessed a character of integrity, both inside and out. His words remained steadfast and true, irrespective of the audience he addressed, for he firmly stood by his convictions in every utterance,” Sultan Nazrin said.