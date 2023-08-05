DAP vice-chairman Teresa Kok says she has never seen a president of a party treated in such a ‘humiliating’ manner.

PETALING JAYA: A DAP leader has called for Gerakan to have some “dignity and self-respect” and quit Perikatan Nasional (PN) over the recent treatment of its president Dominic Lau by PAS.

Teresa Kok said she had never witnessed a president of a party treated in such a “humiliating” manner, after Lau was reportedly chased away from a PAS ceramah recently.

A video released by Malaysiakini caught the moment Lau was told to “go away” by Penang PAS secretary Iszuree Ibrahim.

This incident would not have taken place if there was a “genuine consensus” within the opposition coalition, she said.

“Gerakan coyly defended the whole circus act by saying one man’s behaviour does not reflect the whole organisation.

“But I say it does, especially when it has happened twice,” she said in a statement.

Tanjong Gerakan chief H’ng Khoon Leng was reported to have said the recent apology by PAS following the incident involving Lau was the second time the Islamic party had apologised to Gerakan.

H’ng said the first apology was made internally over a “similar” issue.

Yesterday, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan apologised to Lau on behalf of his party, saying the Gerakan chief should have been welcomed to the event and treated as a guest, in accordance with Islamic principles.

Lau has since said he had accepted the apology and urged all parties to put the matter to rest.

However, Gerakan deputy president Oh Tong Keong was later reported to have said that PAS should censure Iszuree for his actions and make him apologise to Lau personally.

However, Kok said the incident highlighted the rift between PAS and Gerakan.

She pointed out that Iszuree had remained “tight-lipped” over the matter as he merely replied “no comment” over Takiyuddin’s apology.

“At this stage, it is a shame that Gerakan (still) fallaciously believes they are relevant to PAS in its futile quest to capture votes in Penang.”