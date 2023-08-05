Its president Izzat Afifi Abdul Hamid says those spreading the message are being malicious and irresponsible.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) has denied any involvement in the dissemination of a provocative SMS about caretaker Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor.

MBM president Izzat Afifi Abdul Hamid said the text message did not originate from the council or any of its umbrella organisation.

The short message claimed that PAS’s central committee would not appoint Sanusi as Kedah’s menteri besar if Perikatan Nasional (PN) wins the state elections because it would damage the Islamic party’s image.

Izzat said those spreading the message were being malicious and irresponsible.

“MBM strongly condemns all kinds of malicious and irresponsible activities by any party throughout the election campaign period.

“Any campaign activity that aims to divide the people should be avoided by all political parties,” he said in a statement today.

Izzat added that MBM would look further into this matter, and a police report would be filed in the near future.

Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil said today the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission also denied sending such messages.