The PN chairman wants to gather all three coalition partners in a mega ceramah in Penang.

SHAH ALAM: Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin says the dispute between Penang PAS and Gerakan president Dominic Lau is an isolated incident and is not indicative of PAS or PN’s stand.

“PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan had already put out a statement to apologise,” said Muhyiddin at a press conference after launching PN’s Selangor manifesto for the next five years.

“What happened there (Penang) was a slight misunderstanding that caused a situation to arise that should have never arisen.

“I have requested that a big ceramah be held there (Penang) where candidates, including Lau, PAS and Bersatu leadership, can be on one stage together,” he said.

Lau was asked to leave a PN ceramah in Sungai Dua on Tuesday night after showing up without being invited.

A video by Malaysiakini showed Lau being prevented by state PAS secretary Iszuree Ibrahim from following the party’s vice-president, Idris Ahmad, on stage.

When some protested, the PAS leader could be heard telling Lau: “Tak boleh (No, you can’t). You go away.”

Previously, a group of PAS grassroots members protested against Lau’s candidacy in Bayan Lepas, saying a PAS member should be fielded in the Malay-majority seat.

Earlier today, Takiyuddin apologised to Lau for Tuesday’s incident, saying the latter should have been treated as a guest in accordance with Islamic principles.

While Lau has accepted the apology, the incident has been criticised by DAP MPs, who said that it casts PAS’s repeated claims of inclusivity into doubt.