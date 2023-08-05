The Bersatu deputy president says withholding support for Perikatan Nasional will see their mutual rivals win the polls.

KUALA LUMPUR: A Bersatu leader says Mukhriz Mahathir should look at the “bigger picture” after the Pejuang president expressed bewilderment over the opposition coalition’s request for his party to join its campaign trail in the lead up to the six state elections.

Ahmad Faizal Azumu said Mukhriz should understand that withholding support for Perikatan Nasional would see their mutual rivals, Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional, win.

“If that is what he wants, then it is up to him.

“He needs to look at the bigger picture,” Faizal, who is the Bersatu deputy president, told reporters after a ceramah here tonight.

Yesterday, Mukhriz said he was befuddled by PN’s request for Pejuang to join its campaign trail, including to speak at ceramahs, after the party’s application to join the coalition had been rejected.

Pejuang had applied to join PN in January.

Mukhriz said Pejuang would not participate in PN’s election campaign.

Faizal, who is better known as Peja, said tonight that Pejuang needed to reapply to join PN.

He also said he was not in the meeting when Pejuang’s application was rejected and was in the dark as to what transpired.

“But in the end, it is important that we have the same goal.”