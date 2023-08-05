The coalition pledges RM2 million a year to help youths venture into e-commerce and agriculture if it governs the state.

SEREMBAN: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has promised to build a sustainable future for youths in Negeri Sembilan if it forms the next state government as part of its manifesto for the Aug 12 polls.

In launching the manifesto, state PN chief Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the coalition will allocate RM2 million a year to help Negeri Sembilan youths venture into e-commerce and agriculture.

“We will also offer a youth entrepreneurship fund to provide digital business or e-commerce training for aspiring young entrepreneurs, with an allocation of RM1 million a year,” said the former Perak menteri besar.

Negeri Sembilan PN also pledged to allocate RM1 million to each district in the state to develop the e-sports industry there, and to provide a RM300 subsidy for youths to obtain Class B2 motorcycle licences.

PN also promised to channel RM2 million annually to maintain and upgrade facilities at religious schools while subsidising school bus fees for students by 20%.

It also plans to set up more childcare facilities in the state and improve on social welfare aid for the elderly, disabled, indigenous people and Felda settlers.

PN also promised to channel RM5 million to bolster Negeri Sembilan’s tourism sector.

It will set up a panel led by experts from various fields to ensure all its pledges are fully implemented.

The coalition also pledged to ensure that the state government and respective local councils are free of corruption.

Other notable pledges in Negeri Sembilan PN’s manifesto: