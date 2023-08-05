The transport minister says this will help bring more tourists to Penang under a ‘Fly and Cruise’ plan.

GEORGE TOWN: The transport ministry intends to make the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT) here the home port for the cruise industry.

Minister Loke Siew Fook said this will help bring more tourists to Penang.

He said Penang had great potential in the tourism sector and he planned to boost the industry.

“Our plan is to implement ‘Fly & Cruise’ in Penang, with SPCT used as the home port.

“The Penang International Airport (PIA) will be upgraded to allow more tourists to visit the state,” he said after accompanying DAP candidate for Padang Kota, Chow Kon Yeow, on the campaign trail here today.

According to him, the PIA expansion project will be implemented soon and it will be helpful in getting more tourists to visit Penang.

In addition, Loke said the new Penang ferry service will start operating on Monday.

The service connects Pangkalan Raja Tun Uda (PRTU-Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal) with Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim (PSAH) in Butterworth.

He said apart from the ferry project and airport expansion, his ministry will also implement the light rail transit (LRT) project in Penang, which may take a longer period to be realised.

“All these plans will be successfully implemented if Penang remains with the unity government after this state election. It will then continue to be aligned politically with the federal government,” he said.