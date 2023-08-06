Serdang police chief AA Anbalagan says autopsy revealed the victim had bruise marks all over his body.

PETALING JAYA: A clerk who was found stuffed in a plastic sack at a scrap metal shop in Serdang on Friday is believed to have been beaten to death.

Serdang police chief AA Anbalagan said a post-mortem revealed that the victim had bruise marks all over his body.

“The autopsy was conducted from 10am till 6pm at Serdang Hospital’s forensic department yesterday,” he said, according to Sinar Harian.

He said investigations are ongoing.

Yesterday, police reported that the 41-year-old foreigner’s death was believed to be linked to the theft of goods worth tens of thousands of ringgit.

Police have detained 13 people to assist in the investigation.

Three female suspects, who are family members of the victim’s employer, were released yesterday after providing their statements.

The remaining 10 include the victim’s employer – who is the main suspect – as well as his family members and co-workers, aged between 20 and 58.