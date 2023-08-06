The home minister wants to know why an approval letter was issued to the same firm that was slapped with a compound for stealing rare earth elements.

PETALING JAYA: The home minister has called on caretaker Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor to explain an approval letter given to a company that was issued a compound in January for stealing rare earth elements, or REE.

Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the approval letter was given to the said company on May 15, Utusan Malaysia reported.

He also said the approval letter – issued by the Kedah forestry department – was to develop a “production forest”. Production forests are forest lands meant for logging timber and agroforestry production.

Saifuddin said the area, which stretches some 500 hectares, was the same site where alleged mineral theft had taken place in Sik.

“My question is why did Sanusi and the state government issue an approval letter to Mahir Binari (Sdn Bhd), a firm which has been linked to the theft of REE and even had action taken against them,” he was quoted as saying.

Saifuddin said Mahir Binari had paid a compound of RM130,000 for stealing REE. It had also paid RM500,000 to Menteri Besar Incorporated.

On Tuesday, Saifuddin, who is also the Pakatan Harapan secretary-general, linked Sanusi to a Chinese national allegedly involved in the extraction of REE in the state.

Sanusi subsequently told Saifuddin to provide evidence in court regarding his allegations.