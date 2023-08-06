DAP chairman says his role is to oversee the transition to the next generation of leaders in the party.

GEORGE TOWN: DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng says he is standing for election in Penang because he loves the state and wants to be a mentor for newer party members coming through the ranks.

Lim, the DAP’s candidate for Air Putih, is aiming for a fourth consecutive term as a state assemblyman despite having been an MP since 1986 and reaching prominence in national politics.

He also said he would oversee a leadership transition within the party.

“I think my role is more of laying the foundation for leadership, succession and transition. For every leader, it’s very important that you must have a succession plan. Otherwise, you will fail.

“After Chow Kon Yeow, there will be a new chief minister, so you must prepare that ground for his successor.

“It cannot be only a one-man show, you must have a team,” he told FMT in an interview.

Lim said a one-person approach would not be enough for long-term growth and development, while a team effort could take DAP’s goals to the next level.

He drew parallels with successful leadership transitions in other countries, notably Singapore, where succession planning has had a positive effect. He said the new team in Penang, if elected, would need time to gel, learn, and gain experience.

“Penang is the jewel of our crown… Penang is the Pearl of the Orient and the pearl of the DAP. We want to have the best team available for the next level and for the next generation of leaders in Penang,” he said.

Lim said this was why party secretary-general Loke Siew Fook and national vice-chairmen Nga Kor Ming and Chong Chieng Jen maintain a political presence in Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Sarawak, respectively.

However, Lim said if he was elected, he would not accept an exco position, reiterating that he would serve as a mentor to new faces.

Moving on to a concern raised by his sister Hui Ying over Chinese votes going to the opposition, Lim said it was a reminder to DAP and PH to not become complacent.

He said the major issue now was how Penangites viewed state elections as this could lead to a low turnout of PH supporters at the polls.

Lim said this could spell disaster, as Perikatan Nasional (PN) could easily defeat PH if this happens. He said if PH support dropped by 20%, it would be a close contest.

“That is where the danger lies. I’m sure PN is very busy,” he said, adding that he is looking at the big picture and wants to make Penang safe for the next generation.

Lim said this meant keeping Penang as a land of diversity, tolerance and mutual respect, with competent managers of the economy at the helm.

For the past three terms, the former chief minister had won Air Putih by comfortable margins. In 2018, his majority was almost 8,000, easily fending off three challengers and securing more than 85% of the vote.

This time, he will face former DAP maverick Teh Yee Cheu (PRM) and PN’s Ivan Koh. There are 15,371 eligible voters, nearly 1,900 more than in 2018, after the minimum voting age was lowered to 18.

Air Putih is 80% Chinese, 9.8% Malay and 8.7% Indian.