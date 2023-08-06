AMPANG: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim claims that German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies AG had raised concerns over Malaysia’s political stability and the rise of purported “extremists” in the country.

Anwar said a representative from Infineon had asked him whether he was confident that the unity government would remain intact.

“I told him, God-willing, (I would serve as prime minister for) five years uninterrupted,” the Pakatan Harapan chairman said at a ceramah here tonight.

“We showed them our Madani economic policy. They were satisfied. Alhamdulillah.”

Anwar claimed that the Infineon representative was also worried about the rise of alleged religious and racial extremists in the country.

“I told him: No way! And when I answered him as such, he then brought (plans for investment in Malaysia) to the meeting in Germany five days later,” he said.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Infineon will invest almost RM25 billion over the next five years to build the world’s largest 200mm silicon carbide (SiC) power fabrication plant in Malaysia.

The company said the investment on its Kulim facility in Kedah would lead to an annual SiC revenue potential of about €7.0 billion by the end of the decade.

Anwar later said in a statement that the investment was a vote of confidence in Malaysia’s new economic growth agenda, premised on inclusivity and sustainability.

However, caretaker Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor had criticised Putrajaya for claiming credit for the investment.

