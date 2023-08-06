The move follows yesterday’s announcement by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim that Putrajaya will introduce a new type of school for children from poor families.

PETALING JAYA: The education ministry is aiming to set up schools that cater especially for children from the poorest communities by next year, says its minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said these schools will ensure that poor students enjoy a higher standard of education.

“We will provide updates as we want to ensure these (special) schools are ready to operate,” she told reporters after launching a school-in-hospital (SDH) programme at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government will introduce a new type of school for children from poor families to ensure they are not left behind in their studies.

The school would be similar to a secondary boarding school and cater to poor students, including those who are behind in their studies.

Previously, the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (Ideas) highlighted that the lack of funds was among the reasons why many children from urban and rural low-income families dropped out of school.

Meanwhile, on the SDH programme, Fadhlina said there were a total of 17 SDH in 11 states.

“This (SDH programme) is very important, especially in ensuring access to education for our children, and this includes those in hospitals.”