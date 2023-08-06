The Rantau candidate urges political parties contesting in the state polls to allow voters to go about their daily business in peace despite the elections.

REMBAU: Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has urged voters to disregard racial and religious sentiments played up by certain parties in the lead up to the Aug 12 state elections.

The Rantau candidate said playing with racial sentiments is dangerous for a multiracial country like Malaysia, and told all political parties to campaign in a healthy and rational manner.

“Let’s allow the people to be at ease in going about their business despite the state elections, rather than making them feel emotionally disturbed,” Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, said at a press conference.

Mohamad added that candidates should look to promote their credibility and capability of ensuring voters’ well-being and welfare in their election campaign.

The Barisan Nasional deputy chairman made his first appearance on the campaign trail since being infected with influenza on Wednesday, which forced him to take a few days off of campaigning.

He said he has received good response from voters in Rantau after “restarting” his election campaign today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad played down Perikatan Nasional secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin’s call to Umno members and voters to back the opposition coalition at the polls.

“This is our job during the campaign period, to ask, invite, plead and woo voters to support (our respective parties).”

Last night, Hamzah urged Umno members to back PN at the polls in order to force Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to resign as the party’s president.

Hamzah, who used to be from Umno, claimed that Zahid would have to step down as party president if it fared badly at the state elections as there would be tremendous pressure from members.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.