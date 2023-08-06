Jalaluddin Alias says the opposition coalition was uneasy that PH and BN were working well as a team.

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Jalaluddin Alias claims Perikatan Nasional (PN) is uneasy that Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) are working very well as a team.

The unity displayed by the two coalitions has led the opposition to resort to personal attacks and slander, he claimed.

“The other side (PN) is unhappy seeing red and blue united and have formed a formidable team,”Jalaluddin said, referring to PH and BN’s colours.

Jalaluddin went on to cite the fact that both PH and BN were campaigning together in seats they were contesting.

He said this when the unveiling of the coalitions’ joint manifesto for the state.

The Jelebu MP also dismissed the opposition’s claim that PH and BN could not agree on their manifesto, which led to the delay in launching it.

He said that they did not want to rush and put together an “ad-hoc manifesto that could ruin Negeri Sembilan’s future”.

“We held numerous discussions to come up with the best offers for specific areas and to cater to the Malays, Chinese, Indians, and indigenous communities.”

Earlier, Negeri Sembilan PH-BN launched its manifesto which comprised 70 initiatives.

