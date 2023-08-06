Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain says this includes those whose lifestyles raise questions over the source of wealth.

PETALING JAYA: The police will monitor and conduct “profiling” of officers or members of the force who are found to be living luxurious lifestyles that do not match their positions and monthly salaries.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain told Mingguan Malaysia this would apply to members of the force whose lifestyles raise questions, especially among the public, about their source of wealth.

Razarudin said that this “profiling” will be carried out by Bukit Aman’s integrity and compliance department (JIPS) against members who are found to spend lavishly or possess assets beyond their means.

“Take for example an officer whose salary is RM8,000 and he owns three houses and three cars. We will investigate his household spending, credit cards, and others, to determine if they are commensurate with his income,” he said.

The nation’s top cop added that JIPS will conduct investigations to verify allegations of corruption or other misconduct before taking the necessary action.

“We conduct inquiries and investigations into every accusation that is made. We also act if we receive information regarding our officers or members found to be in karaoke lounges or are intoxicated at nightclubs.”

“This is one of the integrity and compliance department’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to prevent and curb police personnel from engaging in unhealthy activities,” he said.

Razarudin also said that financial audits will be conducted for every celebration or programme held at the district, contingent, or federal level to identify the sources of funds.

He said such events must be reported to JIPS to determine whether the funds used to organise the event were collected from officers and other police personnel, or from outside sources.

Razarudin said that strict action is necessary to ensure that any misconduct does not have a negative impact on the force.

He added that the police have been consistent and uncompromising in dealing with such issues.

“This is evident in the firm action taken by JIPS, which has imposed penalties on 447 officers and other police personnel from 2020 until last June,” Razarudin said.

“We have to be firm as we need to safeguard the integrity and image of the force.”