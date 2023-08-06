Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim cites the lawsuit filed by Gerakan against the Kelantan government in 2015 on hudud enactments.

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called out Gerakan for teaming up with PAS in Perikatan Nasional (PN) when it had opposed hudud laws and the teaching of Jawi in schools previously.

“(Gerakan) filed a lawsuit on hudud and criticised the teachings of Jawi writing. Yet, it can partner with PAS,” he said at a ceramah in Penanti last night.

Gerakan had filed a lawsuit against the Kelantan state government in 2015 to challenge the constitutionality of the state’s hudud amendments that were passed in its state assembly.

In 2019, the party opposed the decision by the education ministry under the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration for Jawi script to be taught in vernacular schools.

Anwar then hit out at certain quarters from the opposition for branding DAP as anti-Islam, and accusing him of being submissive towards the party.

He said that throughout his administration, DAP had never opposed the government’s efforts to publish Islamic books with public funds and streamline the shariah legal system.

“I would rather have (DAP secretary-general) Loke Siew Fook (as an ally) as he is a hundred times better than Dominic Lau from Gerakan,” Anwar added.

Back my unity candidates, says Anwar

In his speech, Anwar also urged Penangites to vote for all candidates from PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) as they are backed by his unity government.

“Regardless of whether our candidates are from PH or BN, they are my candidates. They are the candidates of the government that I lead,” he said.

He also asked Permatang Pauh voters to make changes this time around by backing PH candidates in Penanti (Roshidi Hussin), Permatang Pasir (Faiz Fadzil) and Seberang Jaya (Johari Kassim).

PH lost the parliamentary constituency, which had been regarded a stronghold of Anwar’s family, to PN in the 15th general election (GE15) last November when Nurul Izzah Anwar lost to PAS’s Fawwaz Jan.

Anwar also said that apart from retaining Penang, Selangor and Kedah, the unity coalition is capable of capturing Kedah in the Aug 12 polls.

He cited the rousing welcome that he received in the state, including in Jeniri, the state constituency of caretaker Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor.