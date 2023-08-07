The suspects are believed to have used false documents to obtain maintenance work under the 2020 economic stimulus package.

TAWAU: Two company owners, believed to have used fake documents for the purpose of cheating to secure maintenance work amounting to more than RM1.1 million, were arrested by Sabah’s Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a source, the two men, in their 40s, were arrested when they appeared at the MACC Tawau branch office here at about 2pm today.

It is understood that the suspects were believed to have used false documents in 2020 to obtain maintenance work under the 2020 economic stimulus package.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC director S Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and added that the suspects were later released on MACC bail.

He said they will be charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code at the Tawau sessions court on Wednesday.