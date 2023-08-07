Selangor Amanah chief says Umno has proven to be a good party with a long history of contributing to the nation.

AMPANG: An Amanah leader has backed the party’s newfound ally Umno, saying a “few bad apples” do not define the Barisan Nasional lynchpin.

“Since independence, Umno has proven that they are a good party. We cannot label them a bad party just because of a few leaders,” Selangor Amanah chief Izham Hashim told FMT.

“We cannot deny Umno’s history and excellence. They have a long history of contributing to the country.”

“For the past weeks, we have been working closely. I can say that they are very disciplined. That is why I say they are the best Malay party,” said Izham, who is Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Pandan seat.

Previously, Amanah communications director Khalid Samad, a fierce critic of Umno prior to the formation of the unity government, also said Umno was the best among the three Malay political parties in the country.

Meanwhile, Izham said he was confident that Selangor voters would back the unity coalition in the Aug 12 polls.

He said at this juncture, PH supporters were more open to voting for Barisan Nasional candidates than the other way around although there is time to remedy the situation.

“I am confident (that ultimately) Umno supporters will vote for PH. There is a week left of campaigning. I am confident we can increase the vote transferability,” he said.

Izham also hit out at Perikatan Nasional, questioning what the opposition coalition had to offer to the people of Selangor.

“I have always wondered what PN’s plan is when it comes to development.”

“They say they want to rule Selangor but the states that they are ruling now are not good examples (of their administrative capabilities),” he said.

Voters in Selangor and five other states will go to the polls on Aug 12.