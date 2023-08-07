The premier says rural areas in Sarawak experienced a slightly higher increase in household gross income.

SIBU: Sarawak has experienced an upward trend in its total monthly household income, reaching RM3.9 billion in 2022 compared to RM3.7 billion in 2019.

The good news on the 5.4% increase was released by the department of statistics Malaysia (DoSM) through its Household Income and Expenditure Survey.

It was shared with the press by premier Abang Johari Openg here today.

He visited the Kampung Datu Redevelopment Project this afternoon after chairing the 4th State Development Coordination Committee Meeting 2023 in the morning.

He said that over a three-year period, the mean monthly household income in the region witnessed a growth of 8.4%, rising from RM5,959 in 2019 to RM6,457 in 2022.

Concurrently, the median monthly household income also experienced significant progress, reaching RM4,978 in 2022, compared to RM4,544 in 2019 (growth of 9.6%).

The monthly mean household gross income in Sarawak in the urban areas increased from RM7,243 in 2019 to RM7,744 in 2022 (6.9%).

During the same period, the rural areas’ monthly mean household gross income increased from RM4,218 to RM4,579 (8.6%).

“I am happy to share that the statistics highlight a positive growth trend in mean monthly household incomes for both urban and rural areas in Sarawak, particularly in the rural areas which experienced a slightly higher increase in household gross income.

“This showcases the Sarawak government’s efforts in ensuring balanced development and inclusive growth throughout the state,” he said.

Sarawak is aiming to increase the average household income from RM4,544 in 2019 to RM15,000 per month as the region moves towards becoming a developed state by 2030.

Abang Johari believed that Sarawak is on the right track, as proven by the World Bank’s acknowledgment that Sarawak is now a high-income state.

“Additionally, the high-income status by the World Bank also correlates with our revenue whereby Sarawak recorded a revenue of RM11.9 billion, the highest revenue performance ever achieved in the state’s history,” said Abang Johari.

With the increased revenue, Sarawak has raised the ceiling of Sarawak’s 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review from RM30 billion to RM38 billion to accelerate the infrastructure development.