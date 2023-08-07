This comes less than a week after he criticised the party over its choice of candidates for the Selangor state election.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu Supreme Council member Faiz Na’aman has quit the party less than a week after he criticised the Perikatan Nasional (PN) component party’s leaders for their choice of candidates for the Selangor state election.

“I made this decision with a heavy heart. I was among the party’s first 100 members when it was set up in 2016,” he said in a statement.

Previously, Faiz questioned Bersatu’s decision to field those who were defeated in the 15th general election (GE15) in the Selangor state election.

In his statement, Faiz said Bersatu has strayed from its objective of giving more room to young people with the right qualifications and no political baggage.

Faiz said the leadership’s decision to ignore grassroots demands in the Melaka and Johor state elections led to it suffering heavy losses.

“History is likely to repeat itself in the six state elections, especially where Bersatu seats in Selangor are concerned.”

He again criticised the party’s choice of candidates, saying some belonged to “cartels” while others were “parachute candidates”.

“This has led to a revolt in nine Selangor Bersatu divisions. There was even one incident where a Perikatan Nasional (PN) flag was openly set on fire as a sign of protest by the grassroots,” he said.

Faiz also claimed that Bersatu has been slow to act against those who betrayed the party in GE15. He said some of these alleged traitors have been chosen as candidates in the state polls.

On seat negotiations in the coalition, Faiz claimed Bersatu was not given due respect by “the strongest component in PN”, alluding to PAS which will be contesting in the lion’s share of seats in the Aug 12 elections.

Out of the 245 seats across the six states going to the polls, PAS had been allocated 126, with Bersatu standing in 83, and Gerakan taking the remaining 36.

He also claimed “certain figures” who joined Bersatu were perpetuating “old habits” and this had led to confusion over the party’s “DNA and aspirations”.

