The caretaker Kedah menteri besar also warns of ‘attacks’ aimed at influencing voters in the final days of campaigning.

SIK: Caretaker Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor told the voters in Sik not to get overwhelmed by “stupid things” in the next few days leading up to the Aug 12 polls.

He also warned of “attacks” aimed at influencing voters in the final days of campaigning.

“Don’t be confused by stupid things that are said to win you over, only to suffer for the next five years,” Sanusi, who is defending his Jeneri seat in the state polls, said while campaigning at Felda Teloi Timur here today.

Sanusi also said that many promises had been made in the last 25 years but none had been kept.

“They lie the moment they open their mouths. But it is meant to confuse the people.”

