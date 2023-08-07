The former Bersatu Supreme Council member says he likes that PKR leaders are willing to accept criticism.

PETALING JAYA: Former Bersatu Supreme Council member Faiz Na’aman says he is open to joining PKR, hours after quitting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) component party.

Faiz described PKR as a “truly democratic and respectful” party, saying that he admired its leaders for being open to criticism as well.

He also said the party had consistently promoted young and talented leaders, especially those who are professionals.

“If there is an invitation, I am indeed open to the idea (of joining PKR),” he told FMT.

“PKR allows for open criticisms of its leadership, as I have seen in the case of (PKR deputy president) Rafizi Ramli, who once criticised Anwar,” he said, adding that despite the criticism, Anwar still values Rafizi.

“When Anwar became the prime minister, he appointed Rafizi to the Cabinet, illustrating the democratic and respectful nature (of PKR’s political culture).

“This is unlike other parties that are supposedly Malay-based, but only cronies and loyalists rise through the ranks.”

When asked what he could bring to PKR, Faiz said he was a strong proponent of political stability and economic growth.

Faiz also said Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin was among the party leaders who tried to get him to change his mind about quitting.

“He (Muhyiddin) asked me to be patient, but I think he knows that when I decide something, I stick to it.”

Earlier today, Faiz announced that he was leaving Bersatu, less than a week after he criticised the party for its choice of candidates for the Selangor state election.

He also accused the party of straying from its objective of giving room to young people with the right qualifications and no political baggage to rise up the ranks and be at the forefront of the party.