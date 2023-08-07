Abe Lim responds to DAP’s Hannah Yeoh who told voters that they have ‘everything to lose’ if the coalition failed to retain Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

PETALING JAYA: Muda’s Bandar Utama candidate Abe Lim has hit out at DAP’s Hannah Yeoh for saying that voters would only be “punishing themselves” if they choose to retract support for Pakatan Harapan in the upcoming state elections to teach the coalition a lesson.

“That does not sound like you are taking accountability at all. If you lose seats, it’s because you have become complacent and that’s the power of the people. And the people’s choice is not a punishment,” Lim said at a ceramah in Taman Megah, here, tonight.

In a two-minute video that has gone viral, Yeoh told voters they have “everything to lose” if PH failed to retain Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

“Do not listen to articles like the lady who says let’s punish PH.

“You are not punishing PH, you are punishing yourself. If you choose to give away a PKR menteri besar you have today and exchange it with a PAS menteri besar, you are not punishing me. You are punishing your grandchildren and your kids in Selangor,” the youth and sports minister said at a ceramah.

Yeoh was urging the audience to come out and vote on Aug 12.