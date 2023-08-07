Selangor PN chief Azmin Ali has accused Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of abusing his power by using government resources on the campaign trail.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has no right to use a government helicopter to travel to Kedah for the purpose of campaigning ahead of the state polls, says Selangor Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Azmin Ali.

He described it as illegal and called it an abuse of power by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, China Press reported.

“We cannot abuse the government’s resources and use them for our campaign activities,” he said in a speech at a ceramah in Hulu Kelang last night.

Azmin said that while Anwar has the right to use such methods of transport, he can only do so when carrying out his official duties as prime minister.

On Saturday, Anwar said he had the right to use a helicopter that belonged to the government as he was the prime minister.

He was responding to criticisms by PN election director Sanusi Nor.

“It belongs to the government. You (Sanusi) can’t use it, the prime minister can,” Anwar was reported as saying at an event in Felda Teloi Timur, Kuala Ketil, Kedah.

Last week, Anwar opted to use a helicopter to attend programmes in various rural areas in Kedah, including Jeneri and Kupang.