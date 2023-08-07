PKR vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad says the Bersatu leader should heed the call by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a stable government.

PETALING JAYA: PKR vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad says Perikatan Nasional (PN) should bury its dreams of toppling the government and instead focus on becoming a formidable opposition.

He was responding to Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who yesterday claimed that the federal government can be replaced, even with an anti-party hopping law in place.

Nik Nazmi said the opposition should have a better understanding of the law and its restrictions, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“Faizal’s statement that the federal government can be changed if PN wins the state elections shows that he doesn’t understand the law.

“Enough with all this talk about toppling the (federal) government. The nation saw many changes in government (in the past four years) and we must heed the call by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a stable government to lead the country now,” he was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, Faizal, who is a former Perak menteri besar, claimed that there are still ways to replace both federal and state governments.

“There is a legal process that can be taken to change a government as well as the state government,” he said, without elaborating on how it could be done even if PN were to win the polls in all six state this Saturday.

Nik Nazmi added that the people do not want to witness events that could disrupt the stability of the government.

“Let’s put aside our political differences after the state elections to develop the country. Our nation is in need of economic development, investments and jobs.

“If there is a constant change in government, no plan will ever materialise.

“Even talking about a change in government won’t help our economic recovery. So, being a good opposition is sufficient. Faizal has already lost (anyway),” he said, referring to the Bersatu leader’s defeat in the 15th general election (GE15).