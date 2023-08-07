The candidate’s representative wants police to investigate, pointing out that women are not required to perform Friday prayers.

KOTA BHARU: A representative of Nik Normi Nik Ayub, the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Chempaka state seat in Kelantan, has filed a police report over claims that she did not perform Friday prayers last week.

The report was filed yesterday at the Pengkalan Chepa police station by Zailany Zakaria, who is BN’s chief strategist for the Chempaka constituency. He said it was to clear Nik Normi’s name, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“I want to clarify that our (BN) candidate is a woman. For your information, it is not mandatory for women to perform Friday prayers,” he told reporters after lodging the report.

“Such slander can create a negative perception among the public towards the candidate. We will not hesitate to take legal action against the owner of the Facebook page,” he said, referring to the source of the false claims made against Nik Normi.

The Facebook page with the title “Pengkalan Chepa News” uploaded a post on Friday stating, “The BN candidate for Chempaka did not perform Friday prayers today”.

Nik Normi is up against Perikatan Nasional’s Nik Asma’ Baharum Nik Abdullah and independent candidate Tok Gawa Him in the Aug 12 polls.