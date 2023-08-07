Caretaker Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor wants Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to tender an apology and pay damages over statements made on July 14 and 15.

ALOR SETAR: Caretaker Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor has filed a defamation suit in the High Court here against home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail for allegedly linking him to the theft of rare earth elements and misuse of federal funds earmarked for road maintenance projects.

He said statements made by Saifuddin on July 14 and 15 has tarnished his reputation as a political leader.

“The defendant’s (Saifuddin) statements has given rise to a negative perception that the plaintiff (Sanusi) is willing to use religion for personal gain,” Sanusi said in his statement of claim filed last Thursday.

Sanusi also claimed that he had suffered emotional stress due to Saifuddin’s “baseless” allegations towards him.

He further said Saifuddin’s remarks were uttered with a malicious intent as they were part of Pakatan Harapan’s campaign strategy in the upcoming elections in six states.

Sanusi is seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages from Saifuddin.

As part of the relief claims, Sanusi also wanted the court to order Saifuddin to tender an open apology for the statements.

Last month, Sanusi indicated that he would sue Saifuddin for defamation over the statements, saying the claims were untrue and malicious. He also said he had instructed his officers to lodge a police report and initiate legal action.

However, in a reply, law firm Nav & Co, representing Saifuddin said the minister stood by his statements.

On Saifuddin’s claims that Sanusi had misused unutilised Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) funds, Sanusi said the money, amounting to RM259 million, had been accounted for and reported in financial statements audited by the national audit department.

In a ceramah on July 15, Saifuddin said Sanusi should confirm whether, as chairman of Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI), he had been penalised with a compound fine of RM500,000 over the alleged rare earths theft in Sik.

Saifuddin was also quoted as saying: “We appointed him as the MB to run the state, not to become a thief”.