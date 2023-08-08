He says voters in six states are warming up to the unity government.

SEREMBAN: Amanah president Mohamad Sabu has downplayed claims that the outcome of the six state elections could lead to a change of government in Putrajaya.

“The Sarawak premier (Abang Johari Openg) and Sabah chief minister (Hajiji Noor) have given their commitment that they will continue to support Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim regardless of the outcome of the polls,” he said at a ceramah here.

“And that commitment tells the world that we have a stable government,” he said, adding this in turn attracted investors to Malaysia.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, which are led by Abang Johari and Hajiji, contribute 29 seats to Anwar’s unity coalition.

Some Perikatan Nasional leaders have claimed that a poor outing for the unity coalition in the six state polls could lead to a change of government at the federal level.

Meanwhile, Mohamad, commonly known as Mat Sabu, said people were receptive towards the unity coalition.

He said in Kelantan, the people were frustrated with the lack of clean water supply.

“Our prime minister, who does not care if it is an opposition state, has set aside RM500 million to resolve Kelantan’s water woes.”

The supply of clean water continues to be a problem in Kelantan, with many tube wells being dug even in the state capital of Kota Bharu to obtain water for daily use.

Last month, Anwar announced a RM800 million allocation to help resolve Kelantan and Sabah’s water woes.

Meanwhile, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan reassured the public that the unity government will remain stable. irrespective of the state polls’ outcome.

He said this was due to the introduction of the anti-hopping law, adding that the government also has the support of 148 MPs.