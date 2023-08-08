He says an announcement will be made once the pact secures at least 19 seats to form a simple majority in the state assembly.

LANGKAWI: Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have reached an agreement over the Kedah menteri besar candidate if the alliance wins the state election on Aug 12.

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, however, said the name would only be announced after the pact manages to secure at least 19 seats to form a simple majority in the state assembly.

Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, said he was confident youths would come out in droves to vote on Aug 12, in particular to vote for candidates from BN-PH.

During a visit to Langkawi today, Zahid said the resort island needed to be redeveloped to attract more tourists to increase the income of the people there.

He said the ferry service was seen to be among the matters which required immediate attention as it had a direct impact on the number of tourist arrivals.

“Because the ferry route is muddy, it means that the area is relatively shallow. So, in terms of the ferry route, it is restricted except when there is a rise in the water level.

“Among the efforts that will be made by the federal government is to increase allocations because Langkawi needs to be redeveloped.”

He said this issue could be easily resolved if the state government administration is aligned with the federal government.

Zahid said national and international level programmes should be held every month in Langkawi to enable the tourism industry to thrive. This would also have a positive impact on other sectors on the island.

“For Langkawi, we know the main income apart from agriculture is tourism. It shouldn’t be only once every two years when there is LIMA (Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition).

“We want domestic tourism to thrive in Langkawi as well,” he said.